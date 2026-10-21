Feyenoord impress and brush aside Real Betis in UEFA Youth League

Feyenoord Under-19s have nine points in the UEFA Youth League after victories over FC Barcelona and Como, followed by a 1-4 away win at Real Betis on Wednesday. Feyenoord's senior side play in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday evening.

Carlos de Roa García put Real Betis ahead after almost half an hour, giving Feyenoord a disappointing start. Ibrahim Faik brought Feyenoord level, before Iván Corralejo received a red card after a scuffle.

In first-half stoppage time, Faik appeared in the penalty area and finished calmly to send Feyenoord into the break ahead. A third consecutive victory beckoned for the visitors from Rotterdam.

After the break, Feyenoord's youth side kept up the momentum. Substitute Finn Baks struck a loose ball hard into the Spanish side's goal, before Kelvin Neijenhuis beat his marker to make it 1-4.

Arman Nahany received his second yellow card in the closing stages and had to leave early. Real Betis's ten men failed to take advantage.

Feyenoord saw out the away match comfortably and have nine points from three matches. That leaves them joint top of the Youth League group stage alongside Slavia Prague.

Feyenoord Under-19s starting XI: De Mol; Silva Dias, Schens, Plantinga, Slory; El Harmouz, Nahany, Faik; Schaken, Neijenhuis, Zinhagel.