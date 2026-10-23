Feyenoord can call on 36-cap international again against PSV after 186 days

Jakub Moder is back in Feyenoord's matchday squad for the clash with PSV, Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed at the press conference ahead of the match.

An injury during preparations for this season has kept Moder out of action, but he could return in Eindhoven this Sunday.

The Poland international, who has 36 caps, underwent knee surgery last summer and was out for more than 180 days in total for Feyenoord.

Last season, a hernia in his back also kept Moder out for more than six months. He has missed 53 of the club's matches since joining in January 2025.

Next matches PSV Eredivisie 09:30 FEY

In 30 appearances for the Rotterdam club, Moder has scored five goals and provided three assists.

Van Bronckhorst said at the press conference ahead of the PSV match: "He has been training with us again for a week and a half. He will be in the matchday squad this Sunday."