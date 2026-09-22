Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BRATISLAVAAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Ferran Torres dreams of bringing Barcelona star to Paris Saint-Germain

Sevilla vs Barcelona
Sevilla
Barcelona
LaLiga
Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Spain vs Croatia
Croatia
F. Torres
Pedri
Spain
France
England
Croatia

His closest friend

Ferran Torres did not take long to make his mark at Paris Saint-Germain. Yet despite his perfect start with his new club, there is still one person he has sorely missed since leaving Barcelona.

The Spanish forward joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona this summer and settled quickly, scoring seven goals in six matches under Luis Enrique, who places great faith in his abilities.

Appearing on the programme "El Hormiguero", the 26-year-old spoke about his new life in Paris and revealed what he misses most since leaving Barcelona.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Torres named a former team-mate as one player who would naturally have found a place for himself in Paris, before revealing the person he wishes he could have brought with him.

Smiling, he said in remarks reported by the French website "Foot Mercato": "The only person I cannot bring with me is Pedri. I miss him a lot."

The two have shared a strong friendship since their time together at Barcelona. They are also represented by the same players' agency, a reflection of the bond that developed between the pair.

For all his flying start in Paris, Pedri's absence looks like the one thing missing from this new chapter. Torres has been forced to continue his adventure with Paris Saint-Germain away from one of his closest friends.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google