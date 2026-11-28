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Barcelona star Dani Olmo now has a clear path to start against Deportivo La Coruna and Atletico Madrid after recovering from the injury that kept him out of action for a month.

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According to Sport, Fermin Lopez's two-match suspension has made Olmo the frontrunner for the playmaker role.

Losing Fermin Lopez is a significant blow for coach Hansi Flick, given the excellent form he has shown in recent weeks. The timing suits Olmo, though. He has only just recovered from his physical problems.

From injury to a fresh opportunity

A lot can change in a month. Olmo picked up his injury on 20 October against Paris Saint-Germain, just as he was enjoying one of his best spells of the season.

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A left adductor problem forced him off before the half-hour mark of his 100th appearance in a Barcelona shirt. Fermin came on in his place at the Parc des Princes.

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Until then, Olmo had featured in all 12 of Barcelona's official matches this season, scoring once and providing four assists.

The injury ended a run of 44 consecutive matches for the Catalan club during 2026 and opened the door for Fermin Lopez to establish himself as the playmaker.

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Fermin Lopez grabbed the chance. Nine goals and seven assists in 17 matches have made him one of Barcelona's most influential players under Flick.

His double against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano and his goal in the comeback against Villarreal show just how sharp he is right now.

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Dani Olmo's time has come

Then came Villarreal. Olmo returned in the 68th minute, replacing Fermin Lopez, who had scored the equaliser just a few minutes earlier.

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Olmo looked bright on his return, producing several flashes of quality and forcing goalkeeper Gulacsi into a save with a powerful shot.

Nobody saw what came next. Just six minutes later, Fermin Lopez saw red while sitting on the bench for protesting to the fourth official, and that incident will now cost him two league matches.

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The ban arrives just as Olmo is regaining the match rhythm he needs to fight for a starting place again.

Flick followed up those minutes against Villarreal by handing him another run-out last Wednesday against Sabah in Baku. Olmo played the entire second half as Barcelona won 4-1.

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The German coach sent him on for Pedri at the start of the second half, and Olmo made the most of another 45 minutes.

Even in a deeper role than usual, he showed glimpses of his technical ability and was involved in a number of attacking moves.

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One of his best moments was a pass to Karim Adeyemi that ended with a shot against the crossbar.

Fermin Lopez's absence hurts Flick. For Olmo, though, it's a chance to win back the status he held before his injury.

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Early in the season, the German coach found an effective rotation between the two, alternating them in the starting line-up and using their different qualities to keep the attack fresh.

With Lopez suspended and minutes against Villarreal and Sabah in his legs, Dani Olmo is now the leading candidate to fill the playmaker role in the next two LaLiga matches.

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A month after injury forced him to hand his place to Fermin Lopez, Olmo has the chance to take it back.