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Champions League
team-logoFenerbahce
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
team-logoLiverpool
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James Freemantle
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Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Fenerbahce vs Liverpool
Fenerbahce
Liverpool
Champions League
D. Kuyt
R. Araujo
R. Lukaku

Comprehensive match preview of Fenerbahce vs Liverpool in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more as the hosts look to snap a three-game winless run.

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool UCL Match Preview

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Liverpool travel to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce at the Chobani Stadyumu in the Champions League league phase. Kickoff is at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Reds look to bounce back after EPL disappointment

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool recently put together a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, but that sequence was snapped by Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. Still, Liverpool have started this UCL campaign perfectly with three wins from three outings, and they'll travel to Turkey with confidence having lost only two games all season.

Liverpool v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Fener are holding on for dear life

Fenerbahce have lost back-to-back Super Lig fixtures, and they've claimed just two points from their three UCL fixtures. Needless to say, it's a difficult spell for interim manager Dirk Kuyt. Fener threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Slavia in their last home UCL match, and they took a 6-0 hammering at Aston Villa on matchday 2. Kuyt, who spent six years with Liverpool as a player, could hardly ask for a tougher task in his UCL managerial debut.

Fenerbahce SK v AS Roma - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo has scored in each of his last two UCL appearances.
  • Six of Fener's last seven home matches produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Marco Asensio and Nathan Aké miss out for Fenerbahçe with injuries.
  • Dominik Szoboszlai made his return from injury as a substitute against Arsenal at the weekend in Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League defeat.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
EdersonEdersonM. SkriniarM. SkriniarK. OppongK. OppongN. SemedoN. SemedoA. BrownA. BrownO. AydinO. AydinK. AkturkogluK. AkturkogluM. GuendouziM. GuendouziN. KanteN. KanteM. GreenwoodM. GreenwoodV. MuriqiV. MuriqiA. BeckerA. BeckerR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetV. van DijkV. van DijkK. TsimikasK. TsimikasC. GakpoC. GakpoR. GravenberchR. GravenberchR. NgumohaR. NgumohaA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterT. NyoniT. NyoniL. KoumasL. Koumas
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
Fenerbahce

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuyt
  • A. Iraola

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