Fenerbahce vs Liverpool UCL Match Preview

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Liverpool travel to Istanbul to face Fenerbahce at the Chobani Stadyumu in the Champions League league phase. Kickoff is at 13:45 EST and 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, 4 November.

Reds look to bounce back after EPL disappointment

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool recently put together a five-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, but that sequence was snapped by Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. Still, Liverpool have started this UCL campaign perfectly with three wins from three outings, and they'll travel to Turkey with confidence having lost only two games all season.

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Fener are holding on for dear life

Fenerbahce have lost back-to-back Super Lig fixtures, and they've claimed just two points from their three UCL fixtures. Needless to say, it's a difficult spell for interim manager Dirk Kuyt. Fener threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Slavia in their last home UCL match, and they took a 6-0 hammering at Aston Villa on matchday 2. Kuyt, who spent six years with Liverpool as a player, could hardly ask for a tougher task in his UCL managerial debut.

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Key stats & injury news

Liverpool loanee Ronald Araujo has scored in each of his last two UCL appearances.

Six of Fener's last seven home matches produced over 2.5 goals.

Marco Asensio and Nathan Aké miss out for Fenerbahçe with injuries.

Dominik Szoboszlai made his return from injury as a substitute against Arsenal at the weekend in Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League defeat.

Team news & squads