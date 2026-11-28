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Al-Nassr star Joao Felix has opened up on a number of key issues in an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record. The Portuguese forward spoke about his relationship with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and the former Portugal captain's ambition of reaching 1,000 goals. He also went behind the scenes of his remarkable goal against Qatar's Al-Sadd and gave his position on his future with Al-Nassr and a possible return to European football.

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Ronaldo still has the same passion for football, according to Felix, even in the latter stages of his professional career. The Al-Nassr captain is also closing in on 1,000 goals, one of his biggest personal targets.

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"Cristiano is fine," the Al-Nassr star said. "He still has the same passion for the work, for football and for reaching 1,000 goals, and he doesn't have far to go to achieve it."

He added: "I haven't noticed anything unusual or any change in his behaviour." Ronaldo, Felix said, is enjoying the final chapter of his career and trying to make the most of every day, every training session and every match. He perhaps doesn't have the time to reflect on everything he has achieved so far.

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Felix's stance on the Ronaldo and Jesus row

Felix refused to take sides in the ongoing dispute between Ronaldo and coach Jorge Jesus. He prefers not to get involved in such matters, he explained, and he doesn't know all the details of the situation.

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Ronaldo's absence from the international stage feels strange, he noted, because supporters have grown used to seeing him there all the time. The Al-Nassr captain will always be one of the biggest names in the history of Portuguese football, and his status will live on in the memory of the fans.

Felix had warm words for Jesus too, saying the coach's tactical approach suits his own qualities. He also stressed the need to prepare well for the upcoming fixtures, particularly the eagerly awaited meeting with the Netherlands in March.

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The Al-Sadd bicycle kick: Puskas dreams and a Ronaldo joke

Then there was the goal. Felix's stunning bicycle kick against Qatar's Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite wowed supporters. The cross arrived at his left foot, he explained, so he seized the chance and went for the shot that way.

It wasn't a new trick. He has practised bicycle kicks since childhood on trips to the beach with his father and brother, and that helped him handle the ball the same way in the match.

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Felix believes the goal deserves to be in contention for the Puskas Award for the best goal in the world. He acknowledged other outstanding goals during the year, though, including one by his friend Francisco Domingues, the Moreirense full-back, and hopes the pair will be together at the ceremony where the winner is announced.

Ronaldo had his say as well. In the dressing room after the match, he joked with his team-mate, reminding him that he had already scored two goals with bicycle kicks, before urging him to try to score another one the same way.

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When Joao Felix will decide his Al-Nassr future

For now, Felix says his focus is on Al-Nassr and on winning more trophies in the club's shirt. A final decision on whether he stays or leaves won't come before April and May, though, as the season draws to a close.

He hasn't ruled out a return to one of the big clubs in Europe's top five leagues. That idea remains among his ambitions. His next step, however, will depend on the nature of the sporting project, the style of play, and how well the coach suits his abilities and the position he prefers to play in.

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Felix also defended his experience in the Saudi Pro League, praising the level of competition and the quality of its foreign players. He insisted he feels no difference in physicality or match intensity between his appearances for Al-Nassr and his international games in a Portugal shirt.

Al-Nassr have his full attention, but the European ambition hasn't gone away. The end of the coming season will be a key moment in deciding his next destination, and Felix has already set out several criteria before he makes his call.