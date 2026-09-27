João Félix's recent brilliance was no passing surge. It looked instead like a fresh start for a talent that always had the potential but never the stability to deliver his very best.

Jorge Jesus changed the picture completely. The Portuguese coach has drawn the best out of his compatriot, whether in the shirt of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr or with the Portugal national team.

Under Jesus, Félix has kept the fine form flowing, finding the net for a second match in a row with Portugal after the coach handed him a regular starting role against Wales and Norway in the UEFA Nations League. The bond between the two now runs deeper than a traditional technical partnership. It looks closer to a father-son relationship, one that has given the player the confidence he needed to recapture his sparkle.

Jesus rediscovers Félix's talent

Since taking charge of Al-Nassr, Jorge Jesus has changed the way João Félix is deployed. He moved him closer to the penalty area and gave him the role of second striker, the so-called "9.5" position, letting him use his technical abilities and roam more freely in the areas near goal.

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Rather than assigning him roles that dragged him away from the danger zones, Jesus gave Félix room to operate behind the centre-forward. That freed him to exploit his dribbling, passing and shooting, making him far more capable of reaching goal and making the difference. His level and his numbers over the past season told the story.

That shift lit up Félix's spell at Al-Nassr. Striking performances made him one of the standout stars of the Roshn League and dragged him back into the spotlight after years of inconsistency and a string of stints that never gave him the stability he required.

From Al-Nassr to Portugal.. confidence renewed

Jesus's influence did not stop at Al-Nassr. It stretched to the Portugal national team, where he kept faith in Félix as a regular starter, handing him a fresh chance to prove himself at international level and cashing in on the form the player is enjoying under his leadership.

Those goals against Wales and Norway laid bare the scale of the mutual trust between the pair. Félix has become a key element in the coach's plans, having rediscovered his ability to make an impact in front of goal and offer attacking solutions in difficult situations.

Compared with his previous experiences, the relationship between Jesus and Félix looks different. The coach has handled his potential in a way that suits his technical characteristics, giving him the role that harnesses his talent rather than scattering it across multiple tasks.

The language of numbers reveals the secret of the relationship

The numbers spell out the scale of Jesus's impact on Félix's career. No coach has contributed more to the player's goals: under Jesus, whether with Al-Nassr or Portugal, Félix has scored 28 goals and provided 19 assists.

Those figures capture the harmony between the two. With Jesus, Félix found the technical environment that lets him move more freely, get closer to goal and make use of his abilities in scoring and creating chances.

His story with Jesus is a model of a player blessed with talent who needs a coach capable of deploying it the right way. The relationship has not only handed the golden boy his confidence back. It has helped him recapture his sparkle and become one of the standout attacking weapons Jesus leans on with Al-Nassr and Portugal.