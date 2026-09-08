FC Utrecht still salvaged a point from the abandoned match against Go Ahead Eagles. In the final 25 minutes plus stoppage time at Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht scored twice on Tuesday afternoon to make it 3-3.

Things went badly wrong in the second half on Saturday evening during the match between Utrecht and Go Ahead. With the score at 0-3 after goals from Mathis Suray, Søren Tengstedt and Victor Edvardsen, Utrecht fans misbehaved by throwing fireworks onto the pitch.

The match was temporarily suspended as a result. When play resumed, Utrecht pulled one back through Dani de Wit to make it 1-3, but objects were thrown onto the pitch again straight afterwards, this time cups.

That could not be seen separately from Utrecht's dramatic start to the season, which had yielded just one point from their first four matches of the new campaign. After consultation with the local authorities, it was decided to abandon the match permanently.

Not much later, it was announced that the match would be completed on Tuesday afternoon in an empty Galgenwaard. Utrecht then had 25 minutes plus stoppage time to try to salvage a result.

They did exactly that. Not long after Adrian Blake had rattled the top of the crossbar from distance, Matisse Didden headed in from a corner to make it 2-3.

Utrecht got away with one when Vasilios Barkas saved from a chance for Mathis Suray, and shortly before the end they won a penalty of their own. Alfons Sampsted fouled Blake, after which Artem Stepanov converted the golden opportunity to earn his side a point after all: 3-3.