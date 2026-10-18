FC Utrecht pulled off a surprise 2-1 Eredivisie win away at FC Twente on Sunday evening, thanks to two superb goals from Ángel Alarcón. The defeat cost Twente the chance to move level on points with the side in second place.

From the start, Twente put Utrecht under sustained pressure and created several chances. Daan Rots came closest with a header that struck the post.

Twente had to wait until midway through the first half for the breakthrough. Daouda Weidmann turned neatly away from his opponent and drove a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area. A slight touch from Matisse Didden left goalkeeper Sergio Padt with no chance: 1-0.

After that setback, Anthony Correia made several changes at half-time to help Utrecht recover. They drew level in the 47th minute when Alarcón met Arthur Zagré's backheel and curled the ball beautifully into the far corner.

A swift counter-attack then brought the ball to Alarcón, who beat Lars Unnerstall again with a shot into the far corner. Utrecht led 2-1.

In front of Twente's passionate supporters, the Spaniard celebrated exuberantly, prompting fans to throw cups onto the pitch. Referee Allard Lindhout suspended the match for a few minutes, angering Wout Weghorst. The striker felt Alarcón had made provocative gestures towards the home crowd.

Twente searched for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Utrecht kept things tight at the back. Correia's side held on for a second successive victory.