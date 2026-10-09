FC Twente presented their annual figures for the 2025/26 season on Friday. The headline figure is a net profit of €7 million for the Tukkers across the financial year. Transfers drove that result, with revenue down by €13.7 million.

"The 2025/26 season centred on our sporting objectives, a recalibration of our strategic course and our 60th anniversary," Twente said via their official channels. "In recent years, we have worked on recovery and building up. A solid foundation has been laid."

"The foundation has been laid to take the next steps. We have come forward with our new course and a shift in our core values. Ambition is FC Twente's number one priority and it is clear: to consistently reach the league phase of a European competition for both the men and women."

Compared with the 2024/25 season, revenue for 2025/26 dropped by €13.7 million to €48 million. The club put that down to the men's team missing out on a European league phase. Lower matchday revenue, down €2.9 million, and prize money, down €10.6 million, were the main direct causes of the decline.

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Meanwhile, costs fell by €1.1 million to €51 million. "The relatively limited fall in costs is due on the one hand to a planned increase in personnel costs and on the other to a decline in other operating costs because of lower expenses for organising European away matches," Twente write.

That left an operating result of minus €3 million. Sales of Sem Steijn, Carel Eiting, Mitchell van Bergen, Michel Vlap, Nikée van Dijk, Liv Pennock, Mats Rots, Alec van Hoorenbeeck and Bas Kuipers still delivered a transfer profit of €12.7 million. After deduction of taxes (€2.4 million), the net result amounts to €7 million.

As a result, equity has risen to €49 million. "The club have a healthy financial foundation," Twente emphasise. "Working capital as of the balance sheet date rose by €9.3 million to a positive €14.8 million and solvency remained stable at 47 per cent."

Looking ahead to 2026/27, the club added: "For the 2026/27 season, our ambition is to remain in the Conference League after the winter break, to qualify for European football with both the men's and women's teams and to be successful in the cup competition. The coming season will also centre on the realisation of Topsport Campus Diekman and the further roll-out of the strategic course," Twente conclude.



