Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or access it from a part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app.

Go to the rights-holding sports broadcaster's website or open its official streaming app. Sign in and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Kick-off time

Super League - Game Week 15 29 Nov 2026 - 08:00 Swissporarena

FC Luzern host FC Lugano at the Swissporarena in Lucerne in the Swiss Super League.

Jörg Portmann's hosts come into the game on the back of a win. Luzern beat FC Basel 2-0 away from home last time out, ending a winless run in the league.

Before that, they lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys. In the preceding weeks, Luzern took just one point from their two matches against FC Sion and FC Zurich.

FC Lugano arrive as league leaders. Mattia Croci-Torti's side beat Grasshopper Club 2-1 in their most recent league match.

Wednesday's Conference League match ended in defeat, however. Lugano lost 2-0 away to FK Jablonec, having previously beaten FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0.

Lugano have held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings. The league leaders won 4-0 at home in October.

Here's how to follow the match.

This week's talking points: What's been happening at FC Luzern and FC Lugano?

FC Luzern have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They beat FC Basel 2-0 away on 22 November, having lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys on 7 November. Luzern scored five goals and conceded six across those games.

FC Lugano have won three of their last five matches and lost two. They lost their latest game 2-0 away to FK Jablonec in the Conference League on 26 November. Before that, they beat Grasshopper Club 2-1 and FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0. Lugano scored eight goals and conceded eight in those five matches.

FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Line-ups

FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Form

FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Head-to-head record

FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: League tables