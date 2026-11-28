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FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Kick-off time
FC Luzern host FC Lugano at the Swissporarena in Lucerne in the Swiss Super League.
Jörg Portmann's hosts come into the game on the back of a win. Luzern beat FC Basel 2-0 away from home last time out, ending a winless run in the league.
Before that, they lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys. In the preceding weeks, Luzern took just one point from their two matches against FC Sion and FC Zurich.
FC Lugano arrive as league leaders. Mattia Croci-Torti's side beat Grasshopper Club 2-1 in their most recent league match.
Wednesday's Conference League match ended in defeat, however. Lugano lost 2-0 away to FK Jablonec, having previously beaten FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0.
Lugano have held the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings. The league leaders won 4-0 at home in October.
Here's how to follow the match.
This week's talking points: What's been happening at FC Luzern and FC Lugano?
FC Luzern have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They beat FC Basel 2-0 away on 22 November, having lost 3-2 to BSC Young Boys on 7 November. Luzern scored five goals and conceded six across those games.
FC Lugano have won three of their last five matches and lost two. They lost their latest game 2-0 away to FK Jablonec in the Conference League on 26 November. Before that, they beat Grasshopper Club 2-1 and FK Kauno Zalgiris 3-0. Lugano scored eight goals and conceded eight in those five matches.
FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Line-ups
Luzern vs Lugano Probable lineups
Manager
- J. Portmann
FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Form
FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
FC Luzern vs FC Lugano: League tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|14
|12
|1
|1
|38
|16
|+22
|37
W
L
W
W
W
|2
|14
|9
|4
|1
|44
|27
|+17
|31
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|14
|9
|2
|3
|31
|18
|+13
|29
W
W
D
W
L
|4
|14
|7
|2
|5
|26
|24
|+2
|23
D
W
W
L
W
|5
|14
|6
|4
|4
|27
|28
|-1
|22
D
D
W
W
W
|6
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|17
L
D
L
W
W
|7
|14
|4
|4
|6
|23
|28
|-5
|16
W
L
D
L
L
|8
|14
|4
|3
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|15
L
D
L
D
L
|9
|14
|4
|2
|8
|29
|40
|-11
|14
L
D
W
L
L
|10
|14
|3
|2
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|11
D
L
D
L
W
|11
|14
|2
|5
|7
|17
|31
|-14
|11
L
D
D
D
L
|12
|14
|1
|5
|8
|14
|25
|-11
|8
D
D
L
L
L