FC Barcelona are weighing up a move for Ajax defender Youri Baas, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

With centre-back options in short supply, technical director Deco wants to strengthen Barcelona's defence. Baas reportedly fits the profile the Catalans are looking for.

"The 23-year-old Youri Baas is currently the emperor of Míchel's Ajax defence," says SPORT. "He is high on Barcelona's list, partly because he can also play at left-back."

Barcelona still hold Ajax's youth academy in very high regard, according to the Spanish outlet. They also view Jordi Cruyff's role as technical director at the Amsterdam club as a plus.

How much Baas would cost remains unclear, but Ajax are thought to be open to the defender's departure. Baas came close to joining FC Porto last summer, but the move fell through at the last moment. He remains under contract until mid-2028.

Lisandro Martínez is another option. Manchester United appear likely to let the Argentinian leave, and he also fits Barcelona's profile.

Also on Deco's list is Ruud Nijstad. The 18-year-old FC Twente prodigy has been on Barcelona's radar for some time, although they see him primarily as a player for the future.