Barcelona's perfect start in LaLiga goes on. The Catalans made it three wins from three on Monday night, beating Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at home in a game full of goals.

Rayo Vallecano, who reached the Conference League final last season, took a surprise lead after 12 minutes. Dutchman Jozhua Vertrouwd played Álvaro García in down the left, the winger cut it back and Sergio Camello finished.

Barcelona hit back straight away. They scored twice in less than three minutes, first through Raphinha after a fine move, then through Lamine Yamal, who bent a brilliant effort into the top corner after a superb piece of skill.

Jules Koundé thought he had made it 3-1 before the break. The goal was ruled out for offside.

After the interval, Florian Lejeune turned an Anthony Gordon cross into his own net to make it 3-1 after all. Camello then made it tense again when he headed in from a corner for 3-2.

With a lovely backheel from Gordon opening the way, Raphinha ended any Rayo Vallecano hope with a thunderous finish for 4-2. Yamal wrapped it up at 5-2 with a placed shot from the edge of the box.

That leaves Barcelona top of LaLiga with nine points from three matches. Real Madrid are the only other side on nine points, but the Madrid club have an inferior goal difference. Rayo Vallecano have one point and sit provisionally 18th.