FC Barcelona restore pride after defeats to PSG and Real Madrid

FC Barcelona beat Aston Villa 3-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday in the Champions League, giving Hansi Flick's side a boost after their recent debacles against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Frenkie de Jong started on the bench for the Catalans and came on after half-time.

In the seventh minute, Lamine Yamal punished Aston Villa's sloppy build-up play to fire the hosts ahead. A few minutes later, Ian Maatsen received a yellow card, leaving the left-back needing to be careful.

Aston Villa tried to take control, but Johan Manzambi forced a brilliant save from Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García with a powerful shot. The Catalans took their 1-0 lead into half-time.

After half-time, a deflection sent Raphinha's shot into the net to make it 2-0, a major setback for Aston Villa ahead of next weekend's visit to struggling Manchester United.

Raphinha put the match beyond doubt after 65 minutes in the rain, judging a long ball from the back well before finishing calmly. Aston Villa pushed for a consolation goal, but Leon Goretzka headed against the post.

In the closing stages, Unai Emery brought on Tammy Abraham for Nicolas Jackson. De Jong was already on the pitch for Barcelona, having replaced the exhausted Pedri for the final 20 minutes.

Barcelona had a fairly straightforward evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, a good dress rehearsal for Sunday's LaLiga showdown with Atlético Madrid. The Madrid side are second, two points behind leaders Barcelona.