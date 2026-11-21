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Barcelona are preparing to host Villarreal tomorrow, Sunday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

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The Sport newspaper says Villarreal are Lamine Yamal's favourite victim. The Barcelona winger scored the first hat-trick of his professional career against them.

That game came at the Spotify Camp Nou in February last year.

Barcelona swept Villarreal aside 4-1 that day, and Yamal scored three of the four.

The display lifted a weight off Lamine Yamal's shoulders: until then, he had never scored more than two goals in a single match. It was an exceptional, unforgettable performance, and he'll be looking to repeat it on Sunday.

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His brilliance against Villarreal goes well beyond that one afternoon, though. He already has 5 goals and two assists in 6 meetings with the yellow side, making them his favourite opponent.

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No team has suffered more against Yamal, who contributes more than one goal per match against Villarreal.

Go through his record against them match by match and you're essentially watching the Catalan star climb through each stage of his career.

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He first faced the yellow side wearing the number 27 shirt, in a crazy 4-3 win for Barcelona at La Cerámica. Lamine provided an assist, hit the post and showed off his dribbling in striking fashion.

By his next trip to Villarreal's ground, he was wearing number 19. He looked a more mature player by then, already one of Barcelona's biggest attractions, and he produced his first backheel assist as Barça won 5-1.

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Last year came the number 10 shirt. Since then, Lamine Yamal has scored in both of his matches against Villarreal.

He found the net at La Cerámica in Barcelona's 2-0 win under Hans Flick. Then, at the Camp Nou, came that hat-trick, the first of his professional career.