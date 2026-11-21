Barcelona are preparing to host Villarreal tomorrow, Sunday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.
The Sport newspaper says Villarreal are Lamine Yamal's favourite victim. The Barcelona winger scored the first hat-trick of his professional career against them.
That game came at the Spotify Camp Nou in February last year.
Barcelona swept Villarreal aside 4-1 that day, and Yamal scored three of the four.
The display lifted a weight off Lamine Yamal's shoulders: until then, he had never scored more than two goals in a single match. It was an exceptional, unforgettable performance, and he'll be looking to repeat it on Sunday.
His brilliance against Villarreal goes well beyond that one afternoon, though. He already has 5 goals and two assists in 6 meetings with the yellow side, making them his favourite opponent.
No team has suffered more against Yamal, who contributes more than one goal per match against Villarreal.
Go through his record against them match by match and you're essentially watching the Catalan star climb through each stage of his career.
He first faced the yellow side wearing the number 27 shirt, in a crazy 4-3 win for Barcelona at La Cerámica. Lamine provided an assist, hit the post and showed off his dribbling in striking fashion.
By his next trip to Villarreal's ground, he was wearing number 19. He looked a more mature player by then, already one of Barcelona's biggest attractions, and he produced his first backheel assist as Barça won 5-1.
Last year came the number 10 shirt. Since then, Lamine Yamal has scored in both of his matches against Villarreal.
He found the net at La Cerámica in Barcelona's 2-0 win under Hans Flick. Then, at the Camp Nou, came that hat-trick, the first of his professional career.
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
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