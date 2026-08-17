Sergio Busquets has walked back into Barcelona through the same door he left three years ago, in a move that carries both emotional and sporting weight.

The man who wore the Blaugrana shirt for 15 seasons and lifted dozens of trophies has officially joined the coaching staff of Barcelona Atlètic. Less than a year after hanging up his boots, a new chapter begins.

Busquets, 38, links up with coach Juliano Belletti while completing the training course required for his coaching licence.

He will work side by side with Belletti inside the Johan Cruyff Stadium, where the reserve team is building a new identity under the current staff.

Most of his professional career played out at Barcelona. Alongside Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández, he formed one of the most celebrated midfields in the history of modern football.

After leaving in the summer of 2023, he moved to Inter Miami in the American league, playing two seasons alongside Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba before announcing his retirement in July 2025.

Returning to the club that made his name looks a natural choice for the Catalan legend. Busquets is no passing figure in Barcelona's history. He is one of the icons of "tiki-taka" and was among the most influential voices in the dressing room across more than a decade and a half.

On the pitch, Barcelona Atlètic claimed their first friendly win of the season last week, beating Hospitalet 2-0 through goals from Shane Kluivert and Ignasi Coll.

Next up is a friendly on Wednesday against CE Europa, played behind closed doors at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Inside the club, they view Busquets' arrival as a quality addition. It is not just his vast footballing experience, but his ability to pass Barcelona's values and style on to the new generation of players.

His coaching journey now officially under way, all eyes are on how this big name shapes the future of the reserve team, and perhaps climbs towards higher technical roles at the club in the years ahead.