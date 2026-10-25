Borussia Dortmund's currently injured captain Emre Can (torn cruciate ligament) was named "National player of the year 2023" almost three years ago, and by a huge margin. Almost 50,000 people voted in the German national team's fan club poll, with Can taking 64.6 per cent of the vote.

Despite that landslide, Can had played only 412 of a possible 990 minutes for the German national team and had not featured at all in five of their eleven matches in 2023. The result made little sense until two accounts with large followings on X jokingly urged people to vote for him. Plenty did.

Saturday brought another odd result for a Dortmund player. Felix Nmecha won player of the match in BVB's 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, taking 23 per cent of the votes cast through the official Bundesliga app between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

By then, Nmecha was off the pitch. He had been substituted in the 79th minute with the score at 0-0. Jobe Bellingham came on for him and, a tick of the clock later, set up Maximilian Beier's winner. Beier's stunning goal made him an obvious candidate for the award. So did Joey Veerman, who gave Dortmund's play structure like a quarterback.

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Felix Nmecha short of last season's form at BVB

Nmecha, by contrast, barely made an impression. He has yet to rediscover the strong form he carried from last season into the World Cup, where his performances put him on everyone's lips. Transfer rumours followed, with English clubs supposedly prepared to pay nine-figure sums for him.

Aside from an important brace as a substitute against newly promoted Paderborn (3-0), which included an overhead-kick goal, Nmecha has made a mess of the start to the new season. He has no other goals or assists.

The 26-year-old is not completely off the pace. His numbers in the key statistics are solidly average, but BVB expect more from a player who is supposed to make the difference. "BVB without Felix are a different team from BVB with him," coach Niko Kovac said last April. Nmecha was absent then with a torn ligament in his knee, and Borussia missed the link he provided between their lines.

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Felix Nmecha: Loose passes, low intensity and little rhythm

In the build-up, Nmecha gives the ball away unnecessarily, often through carelessness. He is too weak in direct challenges when his side are without the ball, and his movement off the ball could improve. He also lacks intensity in both directions of play. Even with regular minutes, he has yet to find his rhythm.

The 14-cap Germany international does not lack effort. Nmecha takes responsibility, runs and tries plenty, but too little comes off and he makes too many wrong decisions. In the tight spaces where he often plays, those mistakes can create immediate danger.

After taking the struggling Nmecha off at half-time in Hoffenheim six weeks ago, Kovac said: "Felix is certainly not yet where he can be," Kovac said six weeks ago, after taking the struggling Nmecha off at half-time in Hoffenheim. "He played at the World Cup. Pre-season was perhaps not what you would normally expect, but now he simply needs a bit of time. We have to build him up gradually. Physically, he is not yet at the level where I would like him to be, where he can be and where he has been before. But that will come."

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A break could help out-of-form Felix Nmecha

Although Nmecha has now played three full 90-minute matches and improved since early September, Dortmund are still waiting for him to take charge of a game. He has plenty of room to improve.

"Managing workloads is always a funny term," Nico Schlotterbeck told Sky after the three points against SGE, when asked about Dortmund's extensive travel in recent days. "I can always play," the captain said, though he added that it might be easier for him as a defender, "up front, I think it's a bit different".

With the seventh-most minutes of any BVB player and his form faltering, Nmecha could use a breather. Kovac hinted he might get one in Tuesday's DFB Cup match against Bremen. The coach said Jobe Bellingham would "certainly be involved again in the cup" and would probably start. After Veerman's good performance, Kovac is unlikely to put him on the bench.

A place on the bench might be just the prompt Nmecha needs. He has shown what he can do in flashes, but consistency is missing. Kovac must help him regain his strength and deliver more often. BVB need the dynamic difference-maker they had last year.

Felix Nmecha's record at BVB