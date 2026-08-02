Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth made it clear after the 2-2 draw in the friendly against FC Paris that the two clubs remain far apart on a transfer fee, and that is still causing considerable problems in the negotiations.

"We are still in talks," Wohlgemuth explained, though he quickly added they were "a long way off" a positive outcome from the Swabians' point of view.

Reports say Wolfsburg are prepared to let their striker leave, with the player wanting a move, if an interested club meets the minimum asking price of €25 million. Right now, Stuttgart do not appear willing to do that.

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Dzenan Pejcinovic left out of VfL Wolfsburg squad for friendly

After the recent sale of centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis to Roma for a reported €17 million, VfL are not absolutely dependent on transfer income. They are therefore holding a hard line in the negotiations. Wolfsburg also continue to benefit from financially strong backing from VW.

Pejcinovic is said to be open to a move to VfB. The 21-year-old was one of the few bright spots last season, which ended with VfL Wolfsburg being relegated to the 2. Bundesliga for the first time. He scored 12 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions. He remains under contract with the Lower Saxony club until 2029.

In Friday's friendly against Telstar 1893, which Wolfsburg won 3-1, Pejcinovic was left out of the squad. Wohlgemuth could not say whether that was linked to the transfer talks: "That question would be better directed at VfL's decision-makers."

Meanwhile, Stuttgart, coached by Sebastian Hoeneß, will begin a training camp in Grassau on Lake Chiemsee on Monday. Germany's World Cup players Angelo Stiller, Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav had already rejoined the team for performance tests on Friday, along with Ermedin Demirovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Jeremy Arevalo (Ecuador). Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) and Luca Jaquez (Switzerland) are also expected back for the camp in Bavaria.