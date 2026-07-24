Security experts and both clubs are on alert to make sure the opening match at Vicarage Road passes off without issue. According to information from the Watford Observer, officials from both sides are in close contact.

A dedicated fan zone for Rostock supporters will be set up in front of the stadium's away end to prevent unrest or uncontrolled crowd movements. On matchday, the area will act as the central meeting point from 10am local time, four hours before the 2pm kick-off. In their fan information, Hansa announced that food and drink would be provided and said they are also hoping for "good music" on site.

Demand for the match against the English second-tier side is huge. All 6,000 tickets made available for away fans sold out in a very short time. For the third-tier club, the trip to the motherland of football is something new: in the club's 60-year history, the Kogge are travelling to England for a match for the first time.

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Hansa Rostock play a match in England for the first time

Rostock's officials, meanwhile, are trying to calm things down ahead of the trip. Supporters have been urged to turn up together dressed in white and to behave appropriately on site.

The club also made a direct appeal to fans to treat the stadium with respect. It should be something special for everyone involved to visit a traditional ground like Vicarage Road.

Vicarage Road, home of the side who finished 16th in last season's Championship, holds just under 22,000. More than a quarter of that capacity will be taken by away fans because of the huge travelling support from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. That should give the third-tier club something close to a home atmosphere.

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Who will Hansa Rostock play in the first round of the DFB Cup?

The high-profile friendly kicks off a run of atmospheric matches for the Mecklenburg side. The buzz back home has not faded either: all 14,000 season tickets for the upcoming 2026/27 third-tier campaign have already sold out.

Hansa's first competitive match comes on 9 August away to TSG Hoffenheim's second team. Then come the first home game against Waldhof Mannheim on 16 August and the DFB Cup highlight against VfB Stuttgart on 21 August.