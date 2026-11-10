Family concerns threaten an anticipated deal at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of young forward JJ Gabriel from Manchester United. The talks haven't been entirely smooth, though, with officials at the Spanish club voicing concerns over the teenager's family circle and the way his career is being managed.

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst, writing in British newspaper The Sun, reports that some at Real Madrid are watching warily as Joe Okeroyle, the 16-year-old's father, exerts his influence. They describe him as a very demanding figure when it comes to decisions about his son's future.

His father has been drawn into social media disputes over his son's development, the paper says. That conduct didn't escape the notice of Madrid officials, who were also taken aback by the youngster's bold public statements.

Gabriel has declared that winning the Ballon d'Or is his biggest dream. The remark raised eyebrows at the Bernabeu, according to The Sun, given the sheer scale of media attention already swirling around a boy of just 16.

Manchester United tried to keep him

United went to considerable lengths to keep Gabriel at Old Trafford. The paper reveals the English club offered his family a private box in their new stadium down the line, handed him the number 77 shirt and drew up a plan to market him as a personal brand.

They also promised to name him in the squad for the match against Brighton. Gabriel, however, told the club he wanted to leave before that game came around.

A fee of no more than £350,000 could settle the deal for United. That's a tiny sum for a player rated among the brightest prospects of his generation.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, press on with their efforts to get the deal over the line, even if a few formalities remain. United, for their part, are weighing up possible legal action over his departure.