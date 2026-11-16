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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Fading spark and slipping status: Ferran Torres is living a double nightmare

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Ferran Torres has suffered a fresh blow to his season after his dip in form spread from Paris Saint-Germain to the Spanish national team. The striker now faces a deepening goalscoring crisis that threatens his standing in coach Luis de la Fuente's plans and casts doubt on his future in the starting line-up for "La Roja".

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According to French website "Foot Mercato", Torres's fortunes have turned sharply since his strong start at Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 7 goals in his first six matches, then went 8 consecutive matches without finding the net.

Against Troyes, in his side's last match before the international break, the Spanish striker's struggles were plain to see. He squandered more than one scoring chance, though Paris Saint-Germain still won 1-0.

His last goal came on 20 September, in the victory over Olympique de Marseille, and he hasn't scored in the Champions League since his hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava. A promising start has become a difficult spell. Question marks now hang over his effectiveness in front of goal.

The struggles spread to the Spanish national team

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Returning to the Spanish national team didn't halt the slide. Against England at Wembley on 26 September, he had a goal ruled out for offside, then wasted two clear-cut opportunities against goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

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De la Fuente handed him another chance to rebuild his confidence against the Czech Republic on 12 November, starting him in the absence of Mikel Oyarzabal. He didn't take it. Torres failed to score in Spain's 2-0 win and was hauled off in the 65th minute.

Oyarzabal moves ahead, Torres out of the reckoning

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The next match, against England, showed how far he has slipped in the coaching staff's thinking. De la Fuente left him out of the starting line-up and kept him on the bench throughout a 2-3 defeat for Spain.

Radio station "COPE" reports that Torres's chances of starting look limited once the forward line is fully fit, given Oyarzabal's edge over him.

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The station said: "Ferran, in this team, if everyone is in their best physical condition, is a substitute. But if Oyarzabal is fit, he is the starter."

This is no longer just a passing goalscoring crisis. The decline has hit his position in the national team at the same time as his struggles at Paris Saint-Germain, and he needs to rediscover his form quickly if he wants to regain his coach's trust and his place among the first-choice attacking options.

Written byAbdelmawgood Samir

Head of the Desk Department at Koora.com

My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.

In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.

As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”

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