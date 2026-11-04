Rafael Nadal is on the brink of joining Real Madrid's board of directors. The club will put his nomination to its members at the general assembly on 21 November, and once it is approved, as widely expected, the Spanish tennis legend will take his seat on the board.

Real Madrid will hold an extraordinary general assembly to rubber-stamp the appointment. An official statement published by newspaper "Marca" read: "A proposal from the board of directors to be approved by the extraordinary general assembly, appointing Mr Rafael Nadal Parera a member of the board of directors of Real Madrid, in accordance with Article 46 of the statutes."

The statement continued: "In this regard, the board unanimously agreed to submit the following proposal to the extraordinary general assembly for approval: the ratification of the appointment of Mr Rafael Nadal Parera as a member of the board of directors of Real Madrid, in accordance with Article 46 of the statutes."

Madrid's ordinary general assembly takes place on the 21st of this month, with the first session at 9:00 am and the second at 10:00 am. The agenda runs through the usual business: the president's report, the review and approval, if applicable, of the settlement of the budget, the annual report, the balance sheet and the club's profit and loss account, plus the consolidated accounts with subsidiaries for the 2025/2026 financial year. Members will also consider the consolidated budget of income and expenditure and the activities plan for the 2026/2027 financial year, the proposed membership fees for the 2027/2028 season, and a final session of questions and comments.

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The real talking point arrives immediately afterwards. The extraordinary general assembly carries a single item on its agenda: the appointment of Nadal to the board. Madrid regard him as one of the greatest sporting legends of all time, a role model for his achievements and his character alike.

Nadal has already thanked the club on social media and confirmed he will accept. "I would like to thank president Florentino Perez and the board of directors for proposing my joining Real Madrid's board of directors," he said. "I have accepted this proposal with great enthusiasm, and I am eager to learn and to contribute as much as possible."