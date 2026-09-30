England beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the Nations League, and Alexander-Arnold made the difference. Only his second international since Tuchel took over at the start of 2025 brought a brilliant assist for Anthony Gordon's opener. After the game, Gordon himself of all people let slip an explosive remark, then instantly corrected it.

"He had his own journey with England. He probably should have played more," said the Barcelona forward, when asked about Alexander-Arnold's performance against the Czechs, before immediately adding: "Sorry, he probably would have liked to play more than he did."

Gordon also underlined once more what the Real Madrid defender can give the Three Lions, qualities that ultimately produced his assist. "Very few players have the ability, technique and courage to risk making a mistake and try that cross. That's why he is so good and I definitely wanted to play with him for that reason," Gordon said.

Tuchel leave out Alexander-Arnold for the World Cup: an omission long signposted

Tuchel, meanwhile, insisted he had "never doubted" "that he can create moments like that" and described it as a "good assist", adding that the 27-year-old had been "a great help". Even so, the German had very deliberately decided against taking "TAA" to the World Cup a few months earlier. The omission had been coming, with Alexander-Arnold repeatedly left out of Three Lions squads since Tuchel's arrival.

"It was a very difficult decision that we made. No doubts about his talent, no doubts about his career and what he can give a team. It is a difficult decision, perhaps also a harsh one. And perhaps in a way it is even unfair. But decisions like that simply have to be made. He has to accept it," Tuchel had already tried to explain back in March when discussing yet another decision to leave out Alexander-Arnold. He also said he had changed the system in autumn and that the players now called up were a better fit for it.

That went down badly in England. "I think there's something personal involved there, because from a footballing point of view there is no reason for it," said Gary Lineker, for example, on the podcast 'The Rest is Football' about the non-selection. "You have players in his position who, with all due respect, are not playing in the same league as him, certainly not with the ball at their feet."

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Tuchel under fire after World Cup exit: "Pure cowardice!"

In the end, Tuchel reached the World Cup semi-finals with his controversial squad, which also omitted other stars such as Phil Foden and Cole Palmer alongside Alexander-Arnold, and beat France in a wild third-place play-off. It was the Three Lions' best finish since winning the title in 1966. Yet Tuchel still came under heavy criticism, particularly after the bitter semi-final defeat by Argentina.

"Pure cowardice" was the unanimous verdict of the domestic press, after Tuchel, leading 1-0, tried to shut up shop, made only defensive substitutions and still saw England lose 2-1. They then lost their Nations League opener 3-2 to world champions Spain after having led 2-1 at one stage, with Alexander-Arnold not playing a single minute.

Speaking on Tuesday evening about his now successful national team comeback, he said: "That belief was always there, and it was about proving it at club level. The coach gave me a chance, now hopefully he is satisfied with my performance."