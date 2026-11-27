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Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has started to think seriously about his future away from his club, Manchester City.

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Haaland is enduring a complicated season in England, and the Champions League draw with Napoli showed once again that City still haven't rediscovered their best form.

The problems aren't only on the pitch. City also face the threat of a sanction over financial breaches, and that could smooth Haaland's path out of the Etihad.

According to Spain's El Nacional, Barcelona stand out as one of the most attractive destinations for Haaland in these circumstances, with the striker possibly seeking a change of scenery in the summer of 2027.

The Napoli game laid bare City's struggles. They fell behind twice and needed a late Rayan Cherki goal to salvage a single point.

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Haaland drew another blank. City's worrying run goes on: they've won just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

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Results may be the least of City's worries. The Premier League's independent commission has found the club guilty of numerous financial breaches, and it has yet to decide on the appropriate sanction.

One possibility is a hefty points deduction, which could even threaten the club's place in the top flight.

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That scenario could rip up Haaland's plans entirely. The Norwegian is under contract at City until 2034 and remains the focal point of their attack, but a particularly harsh sanction could open up the debate about his future.

He's 26. He needs a competitive project that lets him fight for the Champions League and the biggest continental honours.

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Barcelona an ideal destination for Haaland

The Catalan club have been weighing up a move for the Norwegian for some time. Signing him would hand coach Hansi Flick one of the world's best goalscorers and an exceptional attacking partnership with Lamine Yamal.

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Yamal's knack for creating chances would dovetail perfectly with Haaland's power and finishing.

If City are ultimately hit with a heavy sanction, the summer of 2027 could be the moment to get the deal done.

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It wouldn't be simple, though. Barcelona would need huge financial resources and would also have to persuade City to let their striker go.

Haaland knows the appeal of Barca's sporting project, and the difficulties of his current situation could nudge him towards it, although he hasn't yet publicly asked to leave.

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The outcome of the proceedings against City will decide whether the exit door really opens for him.