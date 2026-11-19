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Jamal Musiala is making headlines at Bayern Munich, though not by choice. Club officials have publicly questioned whether he will ever return to his old self, while Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg says he has learned of an explosive clause in Musiala's contract.

Bayern Munich officials have sparked a sensitive debate about Jamal Musiala. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß and CEO Jan-Crhistian Dreesen have both questioned whether the dribbler can return to his previous level because of his neurological dysfunction. Musiala has had a form of epilepsy for some time. It led to two collapses on the pitch in the summer, and he is receiving medication for it. Both men have also raised, at least indirectly, the question of whether the club should soon discuss a salary adjustment with Musiala and his agent if he fails to regain his previous level.

"We hope Jamal comes back. He will certainly need time. We will assess it and sit down with his family and management. Either we will be delighted and he will be the old Jamal, or, if he becomes a different player on the way there, we will have to talk to each other," Dreesen said at an event hosted by Munich's "Abendzeitung".

According to Bild, Musiala also came up at a supervisory board meeting. The board members reportedly agreed unanimously with Uli Hoeneß's view.

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When will Jamal Musiala return to the pitch?

Dreesen did not say what they wanted to discuss. Could those talks also cover a clause reportedly in Musiala's contract, which was extended in February 2025 until 2030? Sky transfer expert Florian Plettenberg reports that Musiala has a release clause in his contract set to apply from as early as 2027. Plettenberg did not report the value of the alleged release clause.

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Musiala is in rehabilitation training after suffering a muscle fibre tear in September and could make his comeback in Friday's match against Cologne. He reportedly has no plans to leave Bayern Munich early. His focus is on regaining fitness and then building on the form that had been improving before the injury.

Vincent Kompany backs Jamal Musiala

Bayern's bosses are discussing Musiala's salary, with the dribbler the club's highest earner after Harry Kane, and, according to Sky, his alleged release clause. Coach Vincent Kompany, who will return to the bench for Friday's Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne after collapsing as a result of meningeal irritation, once again spoke up for Musiala . He hoped, Kompany said, "that you and the fans, who don't see every day what Jamal shows in training – and I'm not just saying that, I really mean it – will see it again on the pitch very soon. And then you mustn't forget how much joy a player like that can bring when he's back at his best. These are the players you come to the stadium for," said the Belgian.

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His role, he said, was "to do everything possible to ensure that every player at Bayern Munich succeeds and gets the most out of themselves. [...] To ensure that Jamal comes back from this in a better version of himself. I approach every day with that motivation."