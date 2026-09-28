Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the striker is once again demanding a release clause in his new contract. Kane wants to keep a back door open for a return to the Premier League.

His demands do not stop there. The England captain also wants a so-called matching right for Tottenham Hotspur. That would allow his former club to respond if Bayern accept an offer for Kane and match it on the same terms.

Romano does not see Kane's demands as an obstacle, though. A contract extension is only a matter of time. There has been little doubt for a while that the German record champions and the Englishman will agree a new deal, with his current contract running until 2027.

How long is Harry Kane's new contract supposed to run?

"Harry's brother and his father are currently negotiating with Jan-Christian Dreesen. I am optimistic that they will find a good solution," FCB supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently told Abendzeitung, while also pointing to an "exception" under consideration, with Kane's advanced age not expected to affect the length of the contract. Unlike other over-30 players in the recent past, the 33-year-old is not only being offered a one-year deal. Instead, an extension until at least 2029 is on the table.

Kane has also recently hinted that an agreement is close. "We are in good talks and pretty close," he told the English newspaper Independent, adding: "There are still a few things we need to sort out. I don't think it will be too much longer before there is news." Kane feels "very comfortable in the team, with the coach, in the environment".

After joining Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023 for 95 million euros, Kane has since racked up an impressive 101 goals in 98 Bundesliga matches. In the Champions League, he has scored 34 times in 39 games. This year, Kane is also among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or, after securing the Golden Shoe with a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England.

Getty Images



