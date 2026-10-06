Exploitation and anger: a new crisis surrounds "Messi's last dance"

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's final match with the Argentina national team have rocketed, sparking a wave of controversy after a number of influencers resold tickets at many times their original value.

Messi is preparing to pull on the Argentina shirt one last time when the Albiceleste face Benin in the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. Public and media interest in the event is huge.

According to Argentine newspaper "La Nación", the reselling of tickets at inflated prices triggered widespread anger. Among those involved was an influencer known as Chabo Martínez, who has more than a million followers on Instagram.

Martínez wrote on his social media accounts: "New tickets to attend the farewell of the best player in history, Lionel Andrés Messi. Contact me via direct message".

Next matches ARG Friendlies 19:00 BEN

Prices reach 905 euros

La Nación explained that the cheapest tickets for the match sold through the official platform for 53 euros, before being resold at prices starting from 350 euros.

Some premium-seat tickets hit 905 euros. The newspaper reported that the average resale ticket climbed 567% above the original price.

Martínez was far from the only culprit. The black market saw huge demand given the clamour to attend Messi's final match with the Argentina national team.

Argentines were already fuming, the crisis landing just hours after another one involving the Benin national team. The African side faced a string of problems ahead of the match: poor facilities, no hot water for the players at the hotel, a broken sauna, insufficient equipment, and an artificial-grass training pitch and fitness gym unfit for a professional team.

Benin also flew 23 hours in economy class, and sports analyst Jonas Bidi lost consciousness.

Around 85,000 spectators are expected at the Monumental Stadium, home of River Plate.

Lionel Scaloni, the Argentina national team head coach, said: "We could have filled five stadiums".

A special celebration for Messi's farewell

The farewell night features a special programme to honour Messi, with a group of artists set to perform musical shows before kick-off.

Most of the tribute will come after the final whistle. Messi is expected to receive a commemorative plaque and a special shirt, along with a video display on the stadium's giant screens, according to TyC Sports.

Capping the night, Messi will deliver a speech in front of the fans, on an evening set to become an exceptional celebration of one of the most prominent players in Argentine football history.



