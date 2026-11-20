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A refereeing expert has dropped a major bombshell, insisting that Argentine referee Facundo Tello overlooked a red card for one of Al-Ahli's players during the Clasico against arch-rivals Al-Nassr in the Saudi Roshn League.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 on Friday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in a game postponed from the ninth round of the Roshn League.

Controversy flared in the 61st minute. Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan went in hard on Al-Ahli's Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez, and Ibañez's compatriot Wenderson Galeno then flew into Al-Hamdan with the same force.

The Argentine referee showed both Al-Hamdan and Galeno a yellow card for their violent challenges. Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Kamal Risha disagreed.

Speaking to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah, Risha said: "The Brazilian player (Galeno) should have been sent off straight away, because he went in with the sole of his boot, using excessive force on Al-Hamdan's leg and without competing for the ball."

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He added: "(The referee) settled for showing Galeno a yellow card, and gave Al-Hamdan a deserved yellow card for a challenge on Roger Ibañez seconds earlier. Had Tello blown his whistle after the first foul, Galeno would have avoided committing the second."

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If Risha is right, the Argentine referee arguably shaped the result. The score was level at 1-1 at the time, and Al-Ahli went on to score twice and settle the Clasico in their favour.

Their second goal arrived in the 71st minute, from a penalty that sparked fresh controversy.

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Al-Ahli's Turkish defender Merih Demiral received a cross inside the box with Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan chasing him. Demiral went down and appealed for a penalty.

At first, the Argentine referee waved away the Al-Ahli players' appeals. He then went to the VAR monitor for a closer look and pointed to the spot.

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Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney made no mistake. He stepped up and fired the penalty hard to the right of Brazilian goalkeeper Bento, who couldn't reach it, to give the Jeddah side their second goal in the 71st minute.

The knockout blow landed in the 75th minute. Al-Ahli's Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan swung in a corner and Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez headed it into the net for the Jeddah side's third.

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Al-Ahli controlled the rest of the match from there, sealing a precious Clasico victory.

The win took Al-Ahli to 24 points and fourth place in the Saudi league table, 4 points behind third-placed Al-Nassr, who remain stuck on 28 points.