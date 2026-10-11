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Al-Ahly-FC-vs-Zamalek-SC-Final-NBE-Egyptian-Super-Cup-2025AFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Expected Zamalek and Al-Ahly line-ups for the derby: final choices and a possible absence

Zamalek SC vs Al Ahly SC
Zamalek SC
Al Ahly SC
Premier League
S. Benjdida
M. Bakrar
Egypt
Morocco
Algeria
Tunisia
Jordan
Iraq

A summit of complicated calculations

All eyes turn to Cairo International Stadium, where Al-Ahly and Zamalek meet in an eagerly awaited top-of-the-table clash in the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League. Both rivals arrive level on 13 points, trailing leaders Pyramids. Each coach is still weighing up his final selection.

Media figure Ahmed Shobier has sketched out Al-Ahly's expected line-up, noting that competition remains open in a few positions, especially at centre-back and left-back, plus the question of who partners Marwan Attia in midfield.

Closest to starting are Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Marei and Marwan Attia. Shobier framed the centre-back choice as Ashraf Dari or Hadi Riyad, with Karim Fouad among the options at left-back.

Over at Zamalek, Shobier reckons the shape of the line-up looks clearer, with the midfield decision resting between Ahmed Fotouh and Ahmed Rabie, and striker Oday Dabbagh's involvement still up in the air.

Dabbagh is nursing a cold, Shobier pointed out, leaving his chances of featuring at an even 50-50. Should he miss out, Ahmed Sherif or Echo come into the frame.

Al-Ahly's expected line-up against Zamalek

- Goalkeeper: Mostafa Shobier.

- Defence: Mohamed Hany, Hadi Riyad, Yasser Marei, Tawfik Mohamed.

- Midfield: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Hussein El Shahat.

- Attack: Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Soufiane Benchidida, Achraf Bencharki.


Zamalek's expected line-up against Al-Ahly

- Goalkeeper: Mahdi Soliman.

- Defence: Omar Gaber, Mahmoud Hamdi El-Wensh, Mohamed Ismail, Mahmoud Bentayg.

- Midfield: Mohamed Shehata, Ahmed Rabie, Abdallah El-Said.

- Attack: Shikabala Panza, Oday Dabbagh, Hossam Ashraf.


#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Pyramids FCPyramids FCPYR
550091+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
Zamalek SCZamalek SCZAM
541081+713
W
W
W
W
D
3
Al Ahly SCAl Ahly SCAHL
541093+613
W
D
W
W
W
4
Ceramica CleopatraCeramica CleopatraCMC
5401103+712
W
W
W
W
L
5
Modern Sport FCModern Sport FCMSP
531174+310
W
W
L
W
D
6
Al Ittihad AlexandriaAl Ittihad AlexandriaALI
531163+310
W
W
W
L
D
7
Al Mokawloon Al ArabAl Mokawloon Al ArabAMA
521265+17
W
D
W
L
L
8
Petrojet-SuezPetrojet-SuezPET
52128807
W
W
L
L
D
9
Tala'ea El GaishTala'ea El GaishELG
52125507
L
D
L
W
W
10
ZED FCZED FCZED
521245-17
W
L
W
L
D
11
Olympic El Qanah FCOlympic El Qanah FCQAN
51315506
L
D
D
D
W
12
Al Masry SCAl Masry SCALM
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
13
National BankNational BankNAB
520347-36
L
W
W
L
L
14
Wadi Degla FCWadi Degla FCWDF
512245-15
L
L
D
W
D
15
Al Sharkeyah-ENPPIAl Sharkeyah-ENPPIENP
511369-34
L
W
D
L
L
16
Smouha SCSmouha SCSMO
511314-34
W
L
L
D
L
17
Abo Qir SemadAbo Qir SemadABQ
510418-73
L
L
L
L
W
18
El Gouna FCEl Gouna FCELG
502336-32
L
L
L
D
D
19
Asyut PetroleumAsyut PetroleumASP
502315-42
L
L
L
D
D
20
Ghazl Al MahallaGhazl Al MahallaGHA
501419-81
L
L
D
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff

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