Share Follow GOAL on Google

France's Lucas Chevalier, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, is now ready to leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer window after failing to win back his place in the starting line-up, with coach Luis Enrique continuing to rely on Russia's Matvey Safonov.

Advertisement

According to Foot Mercato, citing L'Equipe, Chevalier is no longer hiding his desire to leave Paris from those close to him. He wants regular game time, and his continued spell on the bench now threatens both his career and his France future.

Paris Saint-Germain signed the French goalkeeper from Lille for €40 million in the summer of 2025 to replace the departed Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. It hasn't gone to plan. Chevalier started brightly, shining on his competitive debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham and helping his side lift the trophy on penalties.

Then his form dipped. A number of mistakes damaged his standing within the squad, and off the pitch he faced controversy over an interaction attributed to him with a post linked to the far right. By November and December 2025, he had lost his starting place.

Safonov seized his chance. The Russian produced a string of strong performances, none bigger than his heroics in the penalty shoot-out against Flamengo, earning the trust of the coaching staff and taking the number one spot from Chevalier.

Advertisement Advertisement

The damage hasn't stopped at club level. Chevalier also missed out on a place in France's squad for the 2026 World Cup, with the coaching staff preferring Robin Risser. In a short space of time, he has lost his standing for both club and country.

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 14:45 FCL

Chevalier prioritises playing time over staying in Paris

Last summer, Chevalier was determined to stay in the French capital and win back his starting role, despite being linked with a move away. Enrique's continued reliance on Safonov has forced him to rethink his future.

L'Equipe add that the goalkeeper is now ready to consider every option, whether a loan or a permanent exit, as long as the move guarantees him regular football.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain came close to signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki last summer, but he chose Aston Villa instead. That allowed Chevalier to stay, though it also showed the club wanted to strengthen between the posts.

Neuer injury could open a door in Germany

Manuel Neuer's situation at Bayern Munich could offer Chevalier a way out. The German club announced this November that their goalkeeper had suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons in his right foot, with no date set for his return, putting the future of their goalkeeping position under scrutiny.

Advertisement

That doesn't mean Bayern and Chevalier are in confirmed talks. Any move from the German club remains only a possibility, tied to the goalkeeper market and their needs over the winter.

Either way, Paris Saint-Germain won't let their goalkeeper leave until they've secured a suitable replacement. The club don't want to leave Safonov without a competitor capable of filling Chevalier's role, so the Frenchman's future also hinges on the Paris hierarchy finding a replacement of the required standard.