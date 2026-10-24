Exclusive to "Kooora": Will Inzaghi leave Al-Hilal?

Simone Inzaghi has found himself at the centre of a storm in recent days, with reports linking the Al-Hilal boss to a move into talks with Juventus over taking charge of the Italian giants in the near future.

Juventus are in turmoil this season. Results have been erratic under Luciano Spalletti, who has clashed with several players and fallen out with the board over the direction of the club.

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Several reliable Italian sources claim the Juventus hierarchy have decided to cut ties with Spalletti should the slide continue, and have already opened talks with potential replacements. Inzaghi sits at the top of that list.

A source close to Al-Hilal told " Kooora " in exclusive comments that Inzaghi has entered into no such talks with Juventus, contrary to the claims doing the rounds. The Italian is focused solely on his targets with Al-Hilal.

"Inzaghi is tied to a contract with Al-Hilal that extends until the end of the season, and the club has not yet decided his future, whether to continue or depart after the end of this period, as the real criterion for evaluation is his ability to achieve the league and Asia double," he explained.

On Friday, Inzaghi guided Al-Hilal to a 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah on Matchday 11 of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The victory lifted ambitions and brought a sense of calm around the club and its supporters.

Inzaghi took the Al-Hilal job in June 2025 after terminating his contract with Inter Milan. His only trophy last season was the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, a return that sparked plenty of frustration.