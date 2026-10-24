Exclusive to "Kooora": Wahbi prepares an attacking surprise for Morocco in November

Mohamed Wahbi is plotting an attacking surprise for the Atlas Lions faithful ahead of the November camp. Morocco's head coach has his sights set on the two matches against Niger in the third and fourth rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Since taking the reins, Wahbi has turned to several names in the striker's role, among them Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi and Ismaël Saibari. Yet at times he has been left wanting the attributes of a classic number nine.

According to information received by " Kooora ", Youssef En-Nesyri has caught Wahbi's eye of late. The Al-Ittihad striker has impressed enough to earn serious consideration for a November call-up, with the coach keen to keep El Kaabi on the outside looking in.

Wahbi also wants a centre-forward who thrives inside the box rather than a false nine. Adding to the thinking is the uncertainty surrounding Soufiane Rahimi, the Al-Ain star whose situation remains unclear 48 hours on from his injury against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai.

En-Nesyri has not pulled on the Morocco shirt once since Wahbi took charge. His last appearance for the Atlas Lions came at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Across all competitions this season, En-Nesyri has played 13 matches for Al-Ittihad, scoring 7 goals and providing two assists. He has found the net in 4 of his last 5 Roshn League outings for the club.



