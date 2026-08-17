Barcelona have been busy in recent hours, wrapping up deals for Joao Cancelo and Rodri, two operations that forced the management to accelerate their planning for the new season.

While the Barcelona faithful celebrate a pair of heavyweight signings, Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has drawn attention with an act that did not go unnoticed.

Sport newspaper report that Laporte put a "like" on Instagram on a post by transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano relating to the moves of Cancelo and Rodri to Barcelona.

The interaction confirms nothing. But it has reignited speculation about the future of the Spain international defender and once again linked his name with a possible move to Barcelona.

Barca's interest in Laporte is nothing new. The left-footed defender, 32, was one of Spain's standout stars at the 2026 World Cup, forming a partnership alongside Pau Cubarsi that proved decisive in the crowning of La Roja.

That relationship caught Barcelona's eye. The Catalan club are searching for an experienced left-footed defender who can bring competition, experience and leadership to the heart of the defence, and Laporte's attributes fit the criteria set by Deco.

The operation, though, is not as simple as some initial reports suggested. During the first weeks of the transfer window, word spread that Laporte carried a release clause approaching 15 million euros.

Athletic Bilbao were quick to deny that figure, explaining they have no intention of facilitating the departure of one of their important players.