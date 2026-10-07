Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
TOPSHOT-FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-BENAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Exceptional tribute with Qatar memories: River Plate surprise Messi

Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
L. Messi
River Plate
Argentina
Benin

A farewell befitting the legend

River Plate weren't about to let the moment pass. The storied Argentine club honoured Lionel Messi in his final match with the Albiceleste on Wednesday morning against Benin, a game he capped by scoring a penalty in a 3-0 win.

According to the Argentine website Infobae, the club presented Messi with a commemorative plaque, a shirt and an honorary membership card.

Club president Stefano Di Carlo handed over the tribute in the changing room of the Monumental stadium, minutes before Messi's final match with the Argentina national team.

River Plate posted on their official X account: "Thank you, captain".

The membership card, printed on Sunday 4 October, carried a unique touch. In place of the usual membership number, it read "ARG1812022", the date of the World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina beat France on penalties to win their third star.

Messi also received River Plate's number 10 shirt bearing his name.

He could have ended up at River Plate himself. Messi left Newell's Old Boys because they couldn't afford the cost of his treatment for growth hormone deficiency. He trialled and shone, but in the end he moved to Barcelona, where he wrote the most important chapters of his legend.

Read also: a rare achievement after 17 years: 480 minutes reveal the new face of the Saudi Arabia national team

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google