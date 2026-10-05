Bayern Munich have, in principle, agreed a new contract with the England striker until 2029. However, a few final details still need sorting before the 33-year-old signs his new and, in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's opinion, exceptional deal.

"In the past I would have said: as a matter of principle, players over 30 should only be given one-year contracts. But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are with Harry," Rummenigge recently said in an interview with Abendzeitung: "People must not forget: in three years he was injured only once. I can remember it myself: when I had a three at the front, I was already struggling considerably with muscle problems."

Earlier in the careers of club legends such as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Bayern had handed out only one-year deals in the late autumn of their careers. Kane's case is different, though, because of his limited injury record. In fact, he has had four minor enforced absences since arriving in summer 2023. As a result, the prospect of the England captain extending for only one year was never seriously on the table.

Harry Kane could win the Ballon d'Or at Bayern Munich

Since his €95 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich, Kane has racked up an impressive 101 goals in 98 Bundesliga matches.

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He has also scored 34 times for Bayern in 39 Champions League matches. This year, he is among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or after securing the Golden Shoe with a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England.

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