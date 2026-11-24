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Real Madrid showed two completely different faces against PSV at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Los Blancos won 5-1, turning a first-half deficit into an emphatic victory thanks to coach Jose Mourinho's interventions from the bench.

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Real Madrid were all over the place at the back in the first half, their goal left wide open to wave after wave of attacks from the Dutch side. PSV went ahead from the penalty spot and missed more than one chance to double their lead. After the break, everything changed. Mourinho made three early substitutions, Los Blancos came out a different side, and the match turned into an attacking show that ended with a resounding five goals.

Three more points, yes. But the win also said plenty about the identity Mourinho wants for this team. Fixing the defensive flaws proved the real key to unlocking the Merengues' attacking potential, and the scoreline reflected that quickly.

The win took Real Madrid to 15 points from five straight victories, putting them top of the Champions League league phase with a perfect record , for now at least. Paris Saint-Germain's meeting with Roma tomorrow could still shake up the standings at the top.

Everything starts at the back

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Mourinho started Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao together at centre-back. Militao is still regaining fitness after a long injury absence, and Rudiger hasn't featured regularly in the line-up this season. Mourinho rested first-choice pair Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate.

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It didn't pay off in the first half. Real Madrid lacked defensive cohesion, leaving gaps between the lines and in the heart of the defence. PSV exploited them well and launched numerous dangerous attacks on Thibaut Courtois's goal.

Ivan Perisic's penalty gave PSV the lead, and it could have been worse. The visitors missed other chances that came close to doubling their advantage. Real Madrid went in at the break 1-0 down, with questions swirling over Mourinho's defensive choices and the team's ability to come back.

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To his credit, the Portuguese coach didn't wait long. He made three changes at once at the start of the second half, taking off Rudiger and Militao for Huijsen and Konate, and sending on Jude Bellingham for Aurelien Tchouameni. The team was completely reshaped.

That triple change turned the match. Real Madrid recovered their defensive balance and became far better at shutting down PSV's attempts. The Dutch side almost completely vanished as an attacking force after the break, struggling badly to get past the pressure the hosts imposed.

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Then the onslaught came. Real Madrid scored three goals in a row in just 14 minutes, effectively settling the contest and ending PSV's hopes of a comeback, before adding a fourth and a fifth in the closing minutes. Mourinho's interventions had corrected the first-half mistakes.

A successful gamble for Mourinho, with Bellingham a key piece

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Mourinho's changes went beyond fixing the defence. They also carried a clear tactical risk in midfield. He took off holding midfielder Tchouameni, left Bernardo Silva alone at the base of midfield and gave Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham greater freedom to move and push forward into attacking areas.

Leaving Bernardo Silva on his own in the middle raised concerns, especially against a side as dangerous on the quick counter as PSV. But Real Madrid's high press did its job perfectly. The players stopped the Dutch side from building dangerous attacks or exploiting the space behind the midfielders.

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Guler and Bellingham's movement between the lines paid off. Both stood out. The Turkish player set up two goals with his passing and his movement in tight spaces, while Bellingham scored a superb goal. His importance went beyond that, too: he put in a huge shift in midfield, pressing, winning the ball back and linking the lines.

Bellingham proved once again that he's a key piece of Real Madrid's line-up. It isn't only about his attacking quality and his knack for getting into the box. His work for the team and his ability to influence the tempo matter just as much, and Mourinho needs exactly that as he builds his team in the coming period.

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Once the three goals had put his side ahead, Mourinho changed things again, taking off Arda Guler and bringing on Eduardo Camavinga to restore balance in midfield and give Bernardo Silva more help with his defensive duties. He wasn't wedded to the gamble for the whole match. He cashed in on it at the right moment, then went back to securing the midfield and keeping control.

Moroccan star Brahim Diaz came on for Diomande and left his mark too, setting up the fourth goal with a magical pass to Kylian Mbappe, who put the ball into the net with ease.

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Vinicius finally breaks his jinx

Vinicius Junior was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Real Madrid's second-half transformation. Mourinho started him and kept him on for the full 90 minutes despite his recent dip in form, hoping to exploit the space in PSV's defence and give him a chance to rebuild his confidence.

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The Brazilian went into the match looking to rediscover his scoring touch, having found the net just once since the start of the season. A four-match La Liga suspension had also put his starting place under threat, especially given the striking form of Yan Diomande, who has impressed after being handed a chance to prove himself.

Mourinho found another answer. Rather than sacrifice one of them, he used both. Vinicius got the freedom to play up front, where his pace and individual ability could do damage, alongside the energy and drive Diomande brings to the attack.

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Vinicius tried to make the most of his chances. He hit the post with one shot and the crossbar with another, and missed some efforts close to goal. But he kept going, especially once Real Madrid took control of the game in the second half and more space opened up for the forwards as PSV dropped deeper.

The reward came in the closing minutes. Vinicius latched onto a superb pass from Jude Bellingham to score Real Madrid's fifth, a long-awaited goal that broke his drought. It brought some calm to his situation after a spell under pressure from his falling numbers and Diomande's challenge for his place.

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Mourinho deserves credit for keeping Vinicius on despite the missed chances. He left him out there until the end, sensing the match was the ideal opportunity to regain his confidence. That's exactly what happened. The goal could mark a fresh start for the Brazilian star, who needs to return to his usual level if he's to keep his starting place in Real Madrid's line-up.