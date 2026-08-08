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Everything now points to a move to Atletico! Transfer saga involving Argentine world champion continues

LaLiga
Transfers
Tottenham Hotspur
Atletico Madrid
C. Romero

The transfer saga surrounding Cristian Romero is continuing to come to a head. At present, much points to the Argentine world champion moving to Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spanish giants are preparing an offer of more than €40 million for Tottenham Hotspur's 28-year-old centre-back. Spanish media say the player himself has already agreed terms. Before any transfer is finalised, however, Atletico want to offload Nahuel Molina and Matteo Ruggeri. Molina is being linked with Roma, Ruggeri with Aston Villa.

Earlier, The Athletic reported an agreement between Tottenham and Inter Milan. Spurs had accepted an offer worth €40 million, according to that report. Romero, though, appears to favour a move to Atletico because he could work with fellow Argentine Diego Simeone and is also reportedly being offered a higher salary.

Tottenham, meanwhile, flatly rejected alleged interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are looking for a short-term replacement for injured defensive leader William Saliba. A move involving the Tottenham captain to their north London rivals would have brought back memories of Sol Campbell's spectacular switch 25 years ago. 

Cristian Romero angered Tottenham's fans

By the closing stages of last season, Romero had already fallen out of favour with Tottenham's fans. The captain was injured while Spurs were in danger of relegation right up until the final matchday against Everton. Rather than support his team from the stands for that showdown, Romero travelled to Argentina to watch his boyhood club CA Belgrano's title win against River Plate in person.

Following spells at Genoa CFC, Juventus and Atalanta Bergamo, Romero joined Tottenham in 2021 and developed into a regular starter and captain. In 2022, he won the World Cup with Argentina and played the full match in the final win over France. He was also first choice in Argentina's central defence at this year's World Cup. 

Club Friendlies
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Manchester City
MCI
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
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Hoffenheim
TSG

This summer, Tottenham have already strengthened their defence with Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

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