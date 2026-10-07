"There is nothing. Everything has fallen through," Getafe president Angel Torres told a journalist from the TV programme El Chiringuito on Wednesday morning. After 13 years with Los Blancos, Carvajal did not get a new contract in the summer. Getafe had high hopes of signing the veteran, but for now the Madrid club's dream looks over.

According to the Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Financial Fair Play is behind Getafe's problems. The club have already gone over the limit with their wage bill, so LaLiga are not allowing any more signings. Behind the scenes, though, Getafe are still working on a solution, even if it is unclear what that could look like in the middle of the season.

"There is no news. Nothing can be announced as long as there is no agreement," the Getafe president added. "We will try," he said, and he has not yet given up on signing the right-back.

Why did Real Madrid not renew Dani Carvajal's contract?

Last season, injuries kept Carvajal out for a large chunk of the campaign. Real had also brought in a big-name rival for his spot in Trent Alexander-Arnold, who arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool. Because of his age, those in charge at Real ultimately decided to let Carvajal leave in the summer and bring in Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan as a high-profile replacement.

Across 451 competitive appearances for Real, Carvajal scored 14 goals and provided 66 assists. He won the Champions League six times, the league title four times and the cup twice, making him one of the most successful players in the club's history.