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Gustavo Varela has been the biggest surprise of this Serie A season. The 2005-born Portuguese scored twice and put on a show again yesterday as Monza beat Fiorentina 3-0. His brace included a superb backheel for his second goal. Those two goals took Varela to 11 in the league this season, putting him second in the scoring charts behind Donyell Malen, who leads with 12.

Inter lead the chase

At the Brianteo, Inter sporting director Dario Baccin watched Monza-Fiorentina. Inter currently lead the chase for the Portuguese centre-forward. Yet Inter are not the only Italian club targeting Varela ahead of the next transfer windows, first in January and then next summer. Juventus and Napoli are also in the running, with both looking for reinforcements and more firepower up front.

Juventus and Napoli

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Fabrizio Romano assessed the situation: "Monza signed Varela for €2 million to €3 million. Benfica have matching rights for him, but no buy-back clause. They cannot pay a set fee to bring him back, but if another club makes Monza an offer, the Portuguese club have five days to match it. Otherwise, they would receive 20% of the profit from a future sale. But even if Benfica matched an offer, they would still have to reach an agreement with Varela. He would not return automatically," he said, as reported by TuttoJuve.com.

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"There is a lot of activity around him, with many clubs lining up. Inter have watched him for a fourth time, with Dario Baccin and Simone Lo Schiavo there," Romano continued. "Napoli and Juve have been interested for some time. Napoli have met the agents several times and have an excellent relationship with them. Manna signed Rafa Marin and Alisson Santos from the same agency. Juve have also had contact over Varela. Monza can sell him in January. It is a very real possibility. An offer worth €30 million to €35 million could get a deal done as early as January. Inter have taken note but say they have four strikers and, for now, see him as an investment for the summer. Napoli and Juve have a more urgent need in January."

Budgets and financial fair play

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Gianluca Di Marzio also analysed Varela's transfer situation: "Monza know full well that this is the time to make the most of the playing and financial asset at their disposal. They will therefore be willing to seriously consider a sale for a substantial fee, so that the proceeds, which could be €25 million to €30 million or perhaps more, can be used to buy several players, as they did this summer, and strengthen the squad further."

"Inter continue to monitor him, while Arsenal and Barcelona are also interested," Di Marzio added, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. "Some clubs have a greater need to sign the player now, namely Juventus and Napoli, but they are also the two clubs with more restrictions to respect, both in their budgets and under financial fair play. So," TuttoJuve.com reports, "they are unlikely to be able to structure a deal involving the immediate payment of such a substantial sum. Varela's agents will meet Monza this week to discuss the clubs that want him."