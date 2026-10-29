Gabriel Martinelli's injury may read as unwelcome news for Al-Hilal supporters. Yet it could also hand Simone Inzaghi the chance to solve a long-awaited tactical dilemma before the anticipated clash against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Hilal take on Al-Fateh at nine o'clock on Saturday evening in the 12th round of the Saudi Roshn League. Martinelli is expected to remain sidelined through injury, while Dutchman Summerville returns to the starting line-up after missing the recent clash against Qatar's Al-Shamal through suspension.

These absences, Martinelli's included, may work in favour of captain Salem Al-Dawsari. He has become a candidate to return to the starting line-up in domestic competitions for the first time in 163 days, an opportunity that could reshuffle Inzaghi's attacking options.

Salem last started a domestic game against Al-Feiha in the final round of last season's league on 21 May. He then sat out eight league rounds, including matches against Al-Faisaly, Al-Feiha, Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab, Neom, Al-Taawoun and Al-Ittihad, as well as the King's Cup round of 32 tie against Al-Raed.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALF

Once Salem returned to the pitch, the Italian coach handed him only limited minutes against Al-Hazm and Al-Qadsiah. He played one minute against the former and two against the latter, easing back into the competitive atmosphere before earning a bigger role against Qatar's Al-Shamal.

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Aged 35, Al-Dawsari featured against Al-Shamal in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite last Monday. He scored Al-Hilal's only goal in a 3-1 defeat, a positive message about his readiness and his ability to offer an attacking contribution.

Martinelli's injury may open the door for the Al-Hilal captain to start against Al-Fateh, especially with the team crying out for attacking options capable of making the difference. The final call rests with Inzaghi, depending on the player's level of readiness and the vision of the technical staff.

Al-Hilal top the Saudi Roshn League table with 27 points and a game in hand, the postponed ninth-round clash against Al-Riyadh. That makes Saturday's meeting with Al-Fateh an important stage in the fight for the summit, just as Salem Al-Dawsari hopes to reclaim his starting role after a long absence and a gradual return to action.