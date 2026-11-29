Everton vs Liverpool Premier League preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

The Merseyside Derby returns on Sunday, November 29, when Everton host Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League. Kick-off is at 12:00 GMT.

Everton need the Merseyside Derby to kickstart their campaign

David Moyes' side arrive in poor shape after a 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Monday. That result ended a run of three straight wins and left Everton ninth in the table.

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Liverpool warm up perfectly by hammering Brugge and United

Liverpool come in with far more momentum. Andoni Iraola's team beat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield last Sunday and followed it with a 3-0 win at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Alexander Isak scored twice in Bruges, and Florian Wirtz added a long-range strike. Liverpool sit fourth in the league and carry the better recent form into the fixture.

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Everton will have the home crowd and the memory of April's derby, when Liverpool won 2-1 in the first meeting at the new stadium. Moyes will want a quick response to the Brentford result.

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