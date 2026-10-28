€7 million: Mbappé pays the price for his crisis with China

Kylian Mbappé is already paying the price. The Real Madrid striker sparked a storm with a recent video in which he branded former Chinese leader Mao Zedong a "dictator".

China's government hit back immediately, voicing deep displeasure at the remark. State television partially suspended its broadcasts of Spanish league matches, and several Chinese sponsors announced they were ending their partnerships with the French forward.

According to "Foot Mercato", citing French newspaper "L'Équipe", that includes energy drinks firm Buxuela, which uses the player's voice and image, and Mengniu, a well-known Chinese dairy company.

Those two deals are worth around 7 million euros a year to the Real Madrid man. They were due to run until February and March 2027 respectively, and but for this uproar, renewal looked highly likely.

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Mbappé's apology, the newspaper noted, will change nothing.

The Frenchman issued that apology in a statement yesterday: "During an interview I gave recently, I commented on an image of myself, but my comment was not appropriate, and I now realise that it hurt the feelings of many in China and among Chinese communities around the world".

He added: "I apologise to everyone whom my words caused upset, as that was never my intention at all. I hold deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I express my sincere regret".



















