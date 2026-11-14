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ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

€250 million not enough? Juventus in a bind

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Juventus face a challenge that goes beyond competition on the pitch, amid mounting pressure that puts their future plans to a tough test and forces their management to seek solutions to restore financial stability to one of Italy's biggest clubs.

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Juventus' management expects to post further operating losses this season as the financial fallout from missing the Champions League rumbles on. Getting back into the competition has become essential to the club's plan to restore financial balance and grow revenues over the coming years.

According to a report by Football Italia, citing "Calcio e Finanza", those forecasts appeared in the information document relating to the club's capital increase. The board updated it on 29 September, after the first phase of the summer transfer window for the 2026-2027 season and in light of the team's disappointing results last season.

The Bianconeri expect negative operating results alongside negative operating cash flows during the 2026-2027 season, mainly because they are playing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League. The document did not reveal the expected size of those losses. Juventus ended the 2025-2026 financial year with losses of 66 million euros, up from 58.1 million euros the previous year, while revenues fell to 474.7 million euros. The pressure on the club's finances shows no sign of easing.

Gradual improvement is forecast across the 2027-2028 and 2028-2029 seasons, though those projections hang largely on the team qualifying for the Champions League in both. The management admits that this is outside its direct control.

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On the pitch, Luciano Spalletti's side sit seventh in Serie A, six points behind fourth-placed Milan. Chasing one of the qualifying spots for Europe's elite competition is the immediate challenge in front of them.

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As part of its financial plan, Juventus estimate they need to inject between 112.5 and 125 million euros of the total capital increase of 250 million euros to cover the demands of the 2026-2027 season, and, to a lesser extent, part of the commitments for 2027-2028.

Long term, the club wants to break the 500 million euro barrier in annual revenues, with stadium income topping 100 million euros, while reaching operating break-even to balance revenues against expenses. Juventus' management called those goals "ambitious", stressing that they depend on a set of conditions. Chief among them is getting the team back among the Champions League clubs, which would hand the club the financial muscle to climb out of its current crisis.

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Juventus failed to secure a Champions League spot for the 2026-2027 season after finishing sixth in Serie A on 69 points, two behind fourth-placed Como and one behind fifth-placed Milan. The Bianconeri were left to settle for the Europa League, surrendering the lucrative returns of the continent's biggest competition.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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