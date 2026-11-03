€120 million: three giants attempt to snatch Barcelona's target

Junior Kroupi is back on Europe's transfer radar. The young French striker has rediscovered his form at Bournemouth after an injury kept him sidelined at the start of the season, and some of the continent's biggest clubs are circling once more.

A report by British newspaper "Mirror" claims Arsenal are tracking the player's progress ahead of a move in the January window. Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his attacking options, though the Gunners can expect a fight from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal make a move: Bayern and Paris in the picture

Arteta is hunting for a striker who can fill more than one role up front, and Kroupi fits the bill perfectly. The Frenchman announced himself in style during his first Premier League season, scoring 13 goals in 33 matches.

The Gunners are far from alone. Kroupi's name has been linked with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain over recent months, and with Barcelona before them. Others have joined the race too, drawn by what he has shown at such a young age.

Barcelona tried twice: Bournemouth refused

Last summer, Barcelona earmarked Kroupi as an alternative to Argentine Julian Alvarez, who remained the Catalan club's top attacking target.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" revealed last July that Barcelona lodged two bids for the player, each worth less than 100 million euros. Bournemouth rejected both, determined to hold on to the striker who had turned so many heads in his debut Premier League campaign.

Press reports at the time suggested Kroupi was keen on the move. An old picture of him in a Barcelona shirt spread widely across social media, arriving just as news broke of Joan Laporta's board chasing his signature.

120 million euros: a figure that complicates the task

Money looks like the biggest hurdle for anyone wanting the French striker. His name cropped up last summer alongside Tottenham, with reports putting Bournemouth's valuation at around 120 million euros.

A foot injury wrecked his start to this season and kept him off the pitch for a spell. His recent return to the Bournemouth side has reignited the interest of the big clubs and reopened the question of his future ahead of schedule.