Carlos Espí lived through a fantastical 48 hours. In the space of just two days the young striker went from the verge of a Premier League move to signing for Real Madrid, making his first appearance under José Mourinho and then facing the media at the end of the friendly against Fiorentina.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Espí reflected on his crazy week of signing for Real and making his debut within days, saying: "I feel like the happiest man in the world. It has been three inexplicable days and I am extremely happy."

Recalling how it all unfolded, Espí said: "I hadn't even spent 72 hours in Madrid. I trained with my team-mates, I took part in my first match, and I am very happy."

His reaction to the call from Real Madrid? "At first I was shocked and couldn't believe it, but in the end it was real. Mourinho didn't call me but he received me himself, and I hadn't even spent a single minute at the sporting city."

Quizzed on what the coach asked of him when he came onto the pitch, the young striker replied: "He asked me to be myself, to be inside the penalty area because the match was complicated, and to give everything I had."

What can he offer this Real Madrid side? "This is a dream. I am here to help my team-mates, to give my utmost and to make the most of every opportunity the coach gives me."

He has struggled to reach everyone close to him. "I saw my parents, but I haven't yet seen my friends or the rest of my family. I was so astonished and I was sending pictures of the shirt and everything, and I am very happy."

Sworn to secrecy over the move, Espí kept it to himself. "No, I didn't tell anyone. It was a week full of intense pressure because it's a wish and news any player would want, and everyone was asking me and I couldn't say anything. It was a bit excessive but I am very happy."

The young striker then laid out his ambitions: "First, to get playing minutes, to win titles, to achieve victories in many matches, to make my first appearance at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, and everything any player should do here."

Familiar faces greeted him in the dressing room. "The young players look after me a lot. Juan Martínez I knew before, we're friends from Tabernes, and all the first-team players surprised me: Arda Güler, Díaz, Valverde, Carreras and everyone."

Was the bandage on his hand an imitation of Karim Benzema? "I have worn it for three years because it hasn't brought me bad luck. It's just about optimism."

Does he set himself a specific number of goals? "No, I don't set a specific number. I will give everything I have in return for the trust they place in me, and to help Real Madrid with anything."

Espí signed off by touching on sharing the attacking line with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior: "They are among the best in the world, and seeing myself there alongside them is something indescribable and unique, and I am extremely happy."