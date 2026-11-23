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Footage of Erling Haaland's behaviour during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Fulham is going viral. The Norwegian striker looks far from impressed with his team-mates.

Manchester City are in crisis. Enzo Maresca's side have gone four Premier League matches without a win.

Before the international break, City lost to Aston Villa (2-1), Brighton (0-1) and Nottingham Forest (3-1).

The international break brought no turnaround. City drew 1-1 with Fulham last Saturday.

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Despite his club's poor form, Haaland remains the Premier League's top scorer. The former Borussia Dortmund player has nine goals.

Footage from the Fulham match shows his frustration with his team-mates. Defender Abdukodir Khusanov prepares to take a throw-in but takes too long for Haaland's liking, angering the Norwegian striker.

Clips of Haaland are going viral on X. "Haaland looks unhappy at Manchester City," reads one post.

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"I really don't understand who made Erling Haaland believe he's bigger than Manchester City. His attitude is becoming a serious problem, and the club should be bigger than any individual player," a major fan account wrote on the platform.

Manchester City get a chance to make amends next weekend. They face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm.