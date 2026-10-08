Erling Haaland on crisis at Manchester City: 'Whatever happens...'

Erling Haaland spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time since Manchester City were found guilty nearly three weeks ago on 114 counts of breaching the Premier League Financial Rules.

The Premier League found Manchester City guilty of breaching its financial rules 114 times. The club lodged an appeal against the charges last Friday.

Since the verdict, Haaland had not been allowed to appear in the media. He had been due to speak at a Norway press conference, but Fredrik Aursnes replaced him shortly before it began.

Now the Manchester City striker has briefly spoken to Sky Sports, although he did not address the substance of the case.

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"We have to stick together. Whatever happens, we must always keep smiling. Just try to keep winning. Let us show each other love, because I feel a lot of love for this city (Manchester, ed.)."

"I also care about the fans of this club. I am one of them. Right now I feel what they feel too," concluded the striker, who has worn the club's shirt since the summer of 2022.

This weekend, Manchester City face Liverpool in the Premier League. The Reds travel to Anfield and will most likely have the knives sharpened.