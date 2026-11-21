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Daouda Weidmann's performances for FC Twente have caught the eye of several European clubs, RMC Sport reports. Villarreal have shown concrete interest in the 23-year-old midfielder, while several Bundesliga clubs are also closely monitoring his progress.

Weidmann has been one of the Eredivisie's standout players this season. His superb winner against PSV (3-2) has been the highlight so far.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youth player has been involved in 13 goals in all competitions this season, scoring six and providing seven assists. Those performances have put him firmly on the radar of clubs abroad.

According to RMC Sport Villarreal are particularly interested in the midfielder. The Spanish club are not alone: several German clubs who regularly play in the Champions League are also keeping tabs on Weidmann. It is not yet known which Bundesliga clubs are involved.

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That interest puts FC Twente in a difficult position. The Tukkers want to keep Weidmann and have offered him a one-year contract extension, with an option for another year. The two parties have yet to reach an agreement. Weidmann is under contract at De Grolsch Veste until mid-2030.

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Talks over a new deal have gone on for several months without a breakthrough, according to the French sports broadcaster. Interest in Weidmann from abroad continues to grow, leaving FC Twente with a challenge to keep the Frenchman at the club.

Weidmann came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy alongside Xavi Simons, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Ayman Kari. He never broke into the Parisian giants' first team.

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Several injuries hampered Weidmann, and he never made his official debut for PSG's first team. In 2022, he decided to continue his career elsewhere and moved to Italian club Torino. He subsequently joined RKC Waalwijk, where he got his first taste of Dutch football.

Weidmann moved to FC Twente for just over €1 million in the summer of 2025 and has since become a valued member of the side. Technical director Erik ten Hag recently described Weidmann as an ‘exceptional’ player. Transfermarkt currently estimates his market value at around €6 million.