Eredivisie coach lashes out: ‘I feel screwed over, I’ve really had enough!’

Controversial refereeing decisions seem to be coming thick and fast in the Eredivisie. After another this weekend, SC Cambuur head coach Johan Plat told ESPN he'd had enough.

"I'm standing here full of anger. I don't want to come across as a moaner, but I do feel thoroughly screwed over. First of all, that's because of the red card," says Plat. He believes Mexx Meerdink was just as much to blame as Devid Bouah, whom referee Stan Teuben sent off for a second yellow card after a challenge involving the AZ striker.

"Then we have a penalty given against us as well. I have to laugh," Plat continues. Goalkeeper Thijs Jansen caught Mees de Wit on the head with his fist in an aerial challenge. Teuben awarded a penalty, and Meerdink made it 2-2 from the spot.

"In Sittard, there was a similar incident involving our striker Binder. His head was almost knocked off his shoulders and we didn't get a penalty. This incident was far less serious, because he [Jansen] only grazes his head."

The inconsistency infuriates Plat. "Whatever they decide is fine, but it has to be the same decision every time. I've really had enough of that," he fumes.

"We experienced it in Velsen, where two points were taken away from us by a penalty when they couldn't say for certain that the foul was inside the box. I'm really fed up with the arbitrariness that prevails."

Plat believes Teuben got the decisions wrong. "Unfortunately, that feeling is what dominates now, because otherwise the afternoon went perfectly. I think we played a very good match. But disappointment and anger are what dominate at the moment, because this should have been three points."