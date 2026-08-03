Eredivisie club snap up Feyenoord talent Aymen Sliti

Aymen Sliti will play on loan for Excelsior next season, according to Voetbal International. Feyenoord have decided to let the youngster gain experience elsewhere.

Last month, Excelsior and Feyenoord also seemed to have an agreement in place for Sliti, but they then took the decision to "postpone" the deal. Now the loan move is still set to go through, Joost Blaauwhof reports.

Several other clubs were also in the race, but Sliti is opting to stay in the Eredivisie. At Excelsior, he is expected to focus on the right-wing role.

Under contract at De Kuip until mid-2029, Sliti has so far made 28 official appearances for Feyenoord's first team. He has scored two goals and provided two assists.

This is Excelsior's second loan deal with Feyenoord this summer. The arrival of Jan Plug had already been announced earlier.

With Sliti leaving, and Leo Sauer having already departed, Feyenoord will presumably need to look for a new left winger. Against Atalanta (2-1) last weekend, Gaoussou Diarra started in that position.